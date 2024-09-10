Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $675.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $659.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

