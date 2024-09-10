Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $30.70 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.