Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.35. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

