Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $59.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $59,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $251.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

