Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $8.04 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,037,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 11.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX opened at $724.86 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,130.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $895.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $937.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 29.42%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

