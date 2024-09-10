Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $295.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.47 and its 200 day moving average is $270.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

