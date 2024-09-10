Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,808,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,911,000 after buying an additional 95,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,833,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,923,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,015,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

