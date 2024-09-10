Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,227 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $384,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $550.95 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
