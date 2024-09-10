Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lessened by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $3,269,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

