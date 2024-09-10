Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,180. Community Bank System has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Community Bank System by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 110,288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

