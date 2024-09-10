Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT opened at $142.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average of $116.48. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $157.13.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,389.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 58.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 304,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $24,134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after buying an additional 223,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,882,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.