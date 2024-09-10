Compass Point Boosts InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Price Target to $29.00

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Compass Point from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IVT
InvenTrust Properties Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.