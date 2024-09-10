Compass Point Boosts InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Price Target to $29.00

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Compass Point from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE:IVT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. 19,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

