Connable Office Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,012 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,508 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,105 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,995,000 after buying an additional 343,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

