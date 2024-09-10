ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 317.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 39,202 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $5,594,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COP opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

