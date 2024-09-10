CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) PT Raised to $109.00 at B. Riley

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

CEIX stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.27. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

