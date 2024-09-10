Contrasting HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) & Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) and Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HUYA and Tempus AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tempus AI 0 1 9 0 2.90

HUYA presently has a consensus price target of $6.93, suggesting a potential upside of 71.62%. Tempus AI has a consensus price target of $45.56, suggesting a potential downside of 3.63%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than Tempus AI.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $6.24 billion 0.15 -$28.81 million ($0.10) -40.40 Tempus AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HUYA and Tempus AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tempus AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUYA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Tempus AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -2.69% 0.53% 0.43% Tempus AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HUYA beats Tempus AI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

