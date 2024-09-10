Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.30.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNM opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

