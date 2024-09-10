Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 58820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Corsa Coal Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

