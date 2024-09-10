Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.3% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,957,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $896.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $858.47 and its 200-day moving average is $801.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $540.23 and a 12 month high of $918.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

