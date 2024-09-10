Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.78

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 1478868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

