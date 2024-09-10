Cowen AND Company LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Cowen AND Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,573 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.20% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,520,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 689,218 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 892,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,422,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 554,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 129,741 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

PLAO stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

