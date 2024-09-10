Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 59.4% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 382,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 142,610 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MITA stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Coliseum Acquisition Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

