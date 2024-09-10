Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ExcelFin Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFIN. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExcelFin Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

XFIN stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

