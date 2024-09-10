Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.30% of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPYA. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance
Shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.
Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Profile
Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.
