Cowen AND Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,028 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in SK Growth Opportunities were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKGRW opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

