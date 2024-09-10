Critical Comparison: Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) & Crane (NYSE:CR)

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Free Report) and Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stabilus and Crane’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crane $2.21 billion 3.75 $401.10 million $3.73 38.84

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilus N/A N/A N/A Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stabilus and Crane, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilus 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane 0 2 6 0 2.75

Crane has a consensus price target of $155.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Crane’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than Stabilus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crane beats Stabilus on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stabilus

Stabilus S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts. Its products are used in automotive, furniture, swivel chair, medical and rehabilitation technology, RV and motorhome, transportation and traffic, agricultural and construction machinery, other commercial vehicle, and machine construction applications, as well as other applications, including leisure, house and building technology, sales and cooling counters, kiosks, and automotive overrun brakes. The company was formerly known as Servus HoldCo S.à r.l. and changed its name to Stabilus S.A. in May 2014. Stabilus S.A. was founded in 1934 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

