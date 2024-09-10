Critical Contrast: Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) vs. Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF)

Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) and Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Orica and Arcadium Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Orica alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orica N/A N/A N/A Arcadium Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of Orica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Arcadium Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Arcadium Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orica 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadium Lithium 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orica and Arcadium Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Arcadium Lithium has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 386.73%. Given Arcadium Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcadium Lithium is more favorable than Orica.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orica and Arcadium Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orica N/A N/A N/A $1.63 6.69 Arcadium Lithium $1.21 billion 2.02 $1.12 billion $1.04 2.18

Arcadium Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than Orica. Arcadium Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orica pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Arcadium Lithium pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 264.9%. Orica pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arcadium Lithium pays out 576.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Arcadium Lithium beats Orica on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orica

(Get Free Report)

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services. It also offers automation solutions, including Avatel, a machine equipped with underground development charging system; and secondary breakage and hang up blasting, a tele-remote blasting solution. In addition, the company provides mining chemical products, such as cyanide sparges, emulsifiers, and sodium cyanide, as well as PRO services; digitally enabled benchmarks and insights at various stages of the blasting process; and nitrogen fertilizers, which includes urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Further, it offers resources to explore the use of chemical energy in blasting, blasting fundamentals, and properties of explosives and blasting principles; training courses; and geotechnical deformation and convergence monitoring solutions. Additionally, the company provides digital solutions, including MonitorIQ, an advanced processing and analytic software; BlastIQ, BlastVision, FRAGTrack, GroundProbe, RGR-Velox, LOADPlus, RHINO, DRILLMax, DRILLHub, WIREBmr, Axis mining technology, SHOTPlus, OREPro 3D Predict, Fortis Protect, Senatel, Exel Neo, Cyclo, and Bulkmaster. The company serves surface coal, surface metal, iron ore, quarrying, underground mining and construction, construction, civil infrastructure, oil and gas, and agriculture markets. Orica Limited was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in East Melbourne, Australia.

About Arcadium Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications. The company also owns interest in various properties located in Argentina, Canada, and Western Australia. Arcadium Lithium plc was founded in 1944 and is based in Shannon, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.