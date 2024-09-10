Critical Contrast: Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA)

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) and Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Global-E Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Zapata Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-E Online shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Zapata Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global-E Online and Zapata Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-E Online 0 0 11 0 3.00 Zapata Computing 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Global-E Online presently has a consensus price target of $42.82, suggesting a potential upside of 24.33%. Zapata Computing has a consensus price target of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 261.03%. Given Zapata Computing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zapata Computing is more favorable than Global-E Online.

This table compares Global-E Online and Zapata Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-E Online $569.95 million 9.93 -$133.80 million ($0.74) -46.54 Zapata Computing N/A N/A -$860,000.00 N/A N/A

Zapata Computing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global-E Online.

Profitability

This table compares Global-E Online and Zapata Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-E Online -17.33% -16.41% -12.78% Zapata Computing N/A N/A -60.05%

Risk & Volatility

Global-E Online has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zapata Computing has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global-E Online beats Zapata Computing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Zapata Computing

(Get Free Report)

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems. It also provides Zapata AI Sense, a suite of algorithms and complex mathematical models to enhance analytics and other data-driven applications; Zapata AI Prose, a set of generative AI solutions based on large language models for generic chatbot applications; and Orquestra, an industrial generative AI application development platform, which provides sense and prose. It serves enterprise organizations. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.