CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Position Raised by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 956.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,745,000 after buying an additional 340,904 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,256 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 38.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after buying an additional 153,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 86,427 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $313.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.17 and a 200-day moving average of $264.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.27 and a 1 year high of $337.63.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSWI shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,342.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

