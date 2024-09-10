Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Up 0% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $333.68 million and $100.00 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,167,599,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,196,312,911 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars.
