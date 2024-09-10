Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,464,094 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4,097.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,524,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464,094 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for about 1.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Crown Castle worth $246,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

