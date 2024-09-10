Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.25% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $27,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 470,066 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 363.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 297,491 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 182.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,710 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 247,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,892,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 210.5% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 231,944 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 157,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance
Shares of AIQ opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $37.18.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend
About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
