Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $241.10 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $242.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.41.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

