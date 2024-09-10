Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $32.49 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $250.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $180.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $261.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.