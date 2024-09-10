Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 159,370 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,370 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $50,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 144,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $165.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.