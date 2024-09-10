Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 49,616 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,654,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,616 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $144,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 89,135 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after buying an additional 900,815 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,627,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after buying an additional 201,911 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

NYSE COLD opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

