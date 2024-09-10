Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 440,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,191,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

