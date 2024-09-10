Danaher’s (DHR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Get Danaher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $273.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.87 and its 200-day moving average is $255.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.