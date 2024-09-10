Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on DK. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Delek US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59,537 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. Delek US has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -82.26%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

