Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $1.23 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Dero has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $17.56 million and $6,782.11 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00570323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00106629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00294742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00032146 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00034756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00087320 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

