Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

DTEGY opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $30.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

