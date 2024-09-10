DigiByte Price Tops $0.0065 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $111.36 million and $2.03 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,632.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00571482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00106627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00291153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00032174 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00087894 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,241,511,071 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.