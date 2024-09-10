Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 7,081 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

