Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.5% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $502.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.05 and its 200-day moving average is $488.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

