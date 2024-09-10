Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Has $838,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

VTI opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

