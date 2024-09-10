Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Lowered by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 326,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,722,000 after buying an additional 78,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $133.33 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.83.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

