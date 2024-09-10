Doheny Asset Management CA Purchases Shares of 4,665 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teladoc Health by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $442,204. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

