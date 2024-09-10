Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 171 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.0% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.63 and a 200-day moving average of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

