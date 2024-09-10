Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 122.4% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 499,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,468,000 after buying an additional 275,040 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3,203.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,505 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,051,467 shares of company stock worth $479,126,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $487.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.76. The company has a market capitalization of $452.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.