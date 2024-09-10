Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 407.3% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 106,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after acquiring an additional 85,370 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 275,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 33.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $285.61 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $520.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.12.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.54.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

